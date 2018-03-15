Filed Under:Car Chase, Howard Johnson, Ramsey County, Washington Couty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was arrested Thursday after running from deputies and leading them on a 30-mile chase.

howard johnson Teen Arrested After Leading Deputies On 30 Mile Car Chase

Howard Johnson (credit: Washington Co. Sheriff/MnDOT)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Howard Johnson, of Stillwater, has a felony warrant in Ramsey County.

Around noon Thursday, he was at the Washington County Government Center and deputies tried to arrest him. He ran away, got into his car, and led authorities on a 30-mile pursuit.

It ended on Interstate-35 East in White Bear Lake when stop sticks were used.

  Hans Zink says:
    March 15, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Probably a freshman at a Twin City High school trying to make it to the NRA protests on time. Yes, that's how dumb they are now-a-days.

