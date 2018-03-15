MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was arrested Thursday after running from deputies and leading them on a 30-mile chase.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Howard Johnson, of Stillwater, has a felony warrant in Ramsey County.
Around noon Thursday, he was at the Washington County Government Center and deputies tried to arrest him. He ran away, got into his car, and led authorities on a 30-mile pursuit.
It ended on Interstate-35 East in White Bear Lake when stop sticks were used.
