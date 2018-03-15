MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the final weekend of winter and if you’re ready for spring we found events to get your home and garden inspired.

Plus, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year — so get ready to party if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Paul

Put on your kelly green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at not one but two parades this Saturday.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for its 52nd year at noon in downtown Saint Paul.

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, find a sunny spot along the parade route on 5th Street or around Rice Park and enjoy this celebration of Irish heritage.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Minneapolis

Across the river, it’s the 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Minneapolis.

This route is on the new and improved Nicollet Mall!

Get there early to get a front row view, the parade begins at 6:30.

Spring Flower Show at Como Zoo

Enjoy all things green of a different kind at the Como Zoo.

The Spring Flower Show opens Saturday at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory’s Sunken Garden.

This year’s show will showcase a sunny array of tulips, daffodils, hydrangea, lilies, and more to provide some color therapy for those weary of winter.

Minefaire at St. Paul RiverCentre

The nation’s No. 1 event for Minecraft, Minefaire, is coming to Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Minecraft is a virtual game where you build new worlds, block by block, by mining the resources you find and crafting them into something great.

Minefaire takes place this Saturday and Sunday only, in St. Paul.

Bachman’s Spring Ideas House

Finally, fresh décor ideas spring to life at the Bachman’s Spring Ideas House!

Find ideas for revitalizing your own home’s décor and incorporating nature’s vibrant beauty throughout.

The Ideas House is open at the Lyndale location in Minneapolis now through April 15.