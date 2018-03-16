MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A least six people are dead after a pedestrian bridge collapsed near the campus of Florida International University. Now, we’re learning the designers of the bridge also designed the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis.

Search-and-rescue crews in Miami worked through the night, still trying to find survivors. Police say eight cars were trapped underneath.

The bridge was still under construction.

Investigators are looking into whether the accelerated construction method used to get the bridge in place quickly may have played a role.

The bridge was built to make the area safer, after a student was killed last year crossing that street.

CBS News has learned two of the firms that built the bridge have been accused of unsafe practices.

One of the companies, the Figg Bridge Group, also designed and built the Interstate 35W Bridge replacement in Minneapolis after the previous bridge collapsed in 2007, killing 13 people.

Figg also designed the St. Croix Crossing Bridge and the Wabasha Freedom Bridge in St. Paul.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it is launching an investigation into the Florida incident and sending specialists to help families affected by the tragedy.