By Heather Brown
Filed Under:Good Question, Heather Brown, Local TV, St. Patrick's Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It feels like everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. But, how Irish is Minnesota? Good Question.

According to the U.S. Census, 10 percent of Minnesotans report Irish ancestry. That’s more than 6 percent of Californians and less than 20 percent of people who live in Massachusetts.

When it comes to ancestry, 34 percent report having German roots and 15 percent report Norwegian. Irish ancestry is third on the list.

In 2016, 392 people living in Minnesota reported being born in Ireland and 120 Minnesotans say they speak Irish Gaelic.

According to the Minnesota State Demographer’s office, Hennepin County reports the highest number of Minnesotans with Irish heritage, but Wabasha and Le Sueur counties report the largest rates – 15 percent.

Comments
  1. Hans Zink says:
    March 16, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Next you need to do a story on how liberal and Muslim is Minnesota. The results will be shocking.

