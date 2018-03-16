MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old Hugo man has been sentenced for brutally sexually assaulting his roommate who is developmentally delayed, according to the Washington County Attorney’s Office.

Omar Muhammed was sentenced to 312 months – or 26 years – for the sexual assault of his roommate in March of 2017.

Muhammed was convicted in January of first-degree criminal sexual conduct using force and coercion. He would repeatedly punch and kick the victim to coerce sexual conduct. The assaults would cause extensive bruising on the arms, legs and torso of the victim.

“This was an extraordinarily brutal sexual assault. The jury should get great credit for providing justice to this victim,” county attorney Pete Orput said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant County Attorney Jessica Stott.