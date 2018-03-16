Filed Under:Effie, Gregory Peterson, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing man.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Gregory Peterson was last seen at his house in Effie around 9 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said he has serious health issues.

gregory peterson mising Sheriffs Office: Man With Serious Health Issues Missing In Northern Minn.

(credit: Minnesota BCA)

Peterson was driving a 1999 green Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with the license plate 592MBA. He was last seen wearing a green Carhartt jacket, black Muck boots and blue jeans, the sheriff’s office said. He is 5-feet-8-inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Peterson is asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477 or call 911.

