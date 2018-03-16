Filed Under:Jacob Glover, Moorhead, Neil Johnson

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man who was living in his garage.

Twenty-six-year-old Neil Johnson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent Thursday as part of a deal with prosecutors in Clay County. Authorities say Johnson shot 28-year-old Jacob Glover, of West Fargo, North Dakota last April over concerns that he was stealing from him.

KFGO reports Johnson admitted to smoking methamphetamine prior to the shooting. He’ll be sentenced in May.

