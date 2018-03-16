MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say crime is down overall in the city’s 1st Precinct, which covers downtown.

There have been no homicides so far this year, which is down from the two murders by this time last year.

Rape is down 32 percent, and robbery is down 63 percent.

Inspector Eddie Frizell credits the department’s increased presence in downtown, and its collaborative efforts with local organizations and businesses.

“We have created an environment where it is safe,” Frizell said. “I know that perception sometimes may say otherwise, but the statistics bear out the facts that the 1st Precinct is a wonderful place to go.”

Aggravated assault, however, is up 12 percent in the 1st Precinct.