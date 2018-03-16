MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the deceased victim in a Rochester crash.

The State Patrol says the crash happened Thursday near the intersection of County Road 8 Southwest and Highway 30, just south of Rochester.

Sgt. Troy Christenson said the motorist failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the back of the semi and suffered fatal injuries.

On Friday, the victim was identified as 20-year-old Amelia Joanne Speltz of Altura, Minnesota. The state patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, identified as 50-year-old Marlon Thomas Davis of St. James, Mnnesota, was not hurt.