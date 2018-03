MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was injured in a fire in northeast Minneapolis Saturday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the blaze occurred at a structure on the 1100 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast.

After extinguishing the fire on the first floor, crews moved to the second floor, where they found the sole victim. That person was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.