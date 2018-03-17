Filed Under:Barway Collins, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly three years after a Twin Cities father killed his son, people are gathering to remember Barway Collins.

The 10-year-old’s body was found in a stretch of the Mississippi River on April 11 of 2015, almost two weeks after he went missing.

Saturday, family, friends and community members attended the third annual remembrance ceremony at Barway’s gravesite.

“We are gathered here to celebrate the life and honor the memory of Barway Collins,” Minnesota Policing Services Chairman David Singleton said. “It’s Barway’s death that has brought us together but it’s his life that we wish to remember.”

Pierre Collins, Barway’s father, was charged with and convicted of murder. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

