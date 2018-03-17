MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a large fight broke out after a high school basketball game in St. Cloud Friday night.

Officers responded to Halenbeck Hall on the St. Cloud State University Campus around 9:45 p.m. Minneapolis North and Brooklyn Center High School were playing there in the Section 5AA Finals.

According to police, the fight broke out right after the game ended, and both players and fans were involved. There were no injuries and no one was arrested.

Officers dispersed the crowd and escorted the teams to their buses. The fight is under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department, both high schools and the Minnesota State High School League.

Brooklyn Center won the game 81-76.