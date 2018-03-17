FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCCO) — Lance Lynn has already cut his big league teeth playing for St Louis — playing with veterans and maturing into a major leaguer.

“I always had the fire, competitiveness. Sometimes it got a little out of control, because I just like to win,” Lynn said. “But they helped me kind of bring that in and harness it to, you know, what I’ve become today and I think every one of them brought a little bit to me where I could take a little bit from them and become the pitcher I am now, and the person.”

Now he is a Minnesota Twin. That means a new league, and that’s OK given his ability to hit… or not hit.

“My career batting average is something like .060, so I’m looking forward not to getting out every time I take an at-bat,” he said. “It’s going to be different. I’m looking forward to the new challenges of, you know, you’re not going to have a pitcher in the lineup. You have new players, new cities. I’ve never pitched in Minnesota as a big leaguer.”

He is two years removed from Tommy John Surgery, meaning he’s had ample time to rehab.

“Last year I got through that as the season went on, so I don’t have those worries anymore. I can just go do what I have to do and I know what I need to do in between starts to get ready for the next one,” Lynn said.

Now it’s time to go to work, for a new team in a new league.

“There’s going to be a whole new book on every player, so I just gotta get to work and get my work in and also start doing my homework on hitters and figure out each league — or, each hitter, each ballpark, different lineups, things like that,” Lynn said.