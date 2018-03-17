Filed Under:Minnesota United, Minnesota United FC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ibson scored his first MLS goal in the second half, Sam Nicholson added another 11 minutes later and Minnesota United beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 on Saturday in its home opener.

Ibson gave Minnesota (2-1-0) a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute. His header was saved by Richard Sanchez, but Ibson was first to the rebound for a finish with the outside of his foot. After Chicago tied it four minutes later, Nicholson finished Ethan Finlay’s well-placed cross with an open header to freeze Sanchez.

Rookie Elliot Collier, making his first start, scored his first MLS goal for Chicago (0-2-0). Minnesota misplayed it deep in its own area, Nemanja Nikolic had a wide-open shot blocked but Collier rolled it past a diving Matthew Lampson. Chicago was without midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger for family reasons.

It was a sell-out crowd of 23,138 at TCF Bank Stadium.

