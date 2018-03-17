MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a busy day in downtown Minneapolis for St. Patrick’s Day, and the city says crime is on the decline.

The streets of Minneapolis were alive with Irish Spirit Saturday night, as the parade rolled down a crowded Nicollet Mall.

Shootings in recent years downtown — including a daylight shooting outside the Lyons Pub restaurant on Sixth Street — created a call for action. But this year, according to police, crime is down.

Violent crime decreased 33 percent compared to this time last year. Property crime is down over 14 percent. The number of gunshot wound victims also went down.

The numbers include any incidents that happened during the Super Bowl, when thousands filled the downtown area.

“We’ve created an environment where it is safe. I know that perception sometimes may say otherwise but the statistics bear out the facts that the First Precinct is a wonderful place to go,” First Precinct Inspector Eddie Frizel said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he believes the decrease in crime correlates with good community engagement from police.

“Our chief Arradondo and Inspector Frizell, they’ve been making sure to be involved with the small local businesses and the people on the street at a direct level,” Frey said.

Tonight these families are here to celebrate, because whether or not you’re Irish, they’re proud to call this city home.

The only area of crime that saw an increase was aggravated assault. Crime data shows that went up more than 12 percent compared to the same time last year.

The mayor said his work is far from over. And that he wants to make sure safety and accountability continue to be addressed in the First Precinct.