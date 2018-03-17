MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities community is honoring two Olympians who brought home a gold medal.

Dani Cameranesi and Kelly Pannek played on the U.S. women’s hockey team. The team brought home the gold medal for the first time in 20 years.

Saturday, people in Plymouth welcomed home the two heroes at the city’s ice center.

“We’re really proud to be from Plymouth and be from this community — Wayzata and Armstrong respectively. So I mean to see the support that we’ve gotten is unbelievable,” Pannek said.

“It’s been amazing just to be back in my hometown in Minnesota and in Plymouth and seeing all the support here has been amazing,” Cameranesi said. “All these people really helped us get to where we are today. Hoping to inspire young girls to get one of these one day. A few of them said they wanted one, so very excited to be back very honored.”

The U.S. team beat Canada in a stunning shootout. The last gold medal for the U.S. women’s hockey team was in the 1998 Olympics.