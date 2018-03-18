MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Jimmy Butler said Sunday he hopes to return “sooner rather than later” and didn’t rule out returning before the end of the regular season.

Butler suffered a knee injury late last month in a loss at the Houston Rockets in the Timberwolves’ first game after the NBA All-Star break. An MRI later showed Butler suffered a meniscus injury, which required surgery that was done on Feb. 25.

Before the injury, Butler was leading the Timberwolves in scoring at 22.7 points per game, and was also averaging 5.7 rebounds and five assists per game.

But it’s his leadership on the court and in the locker room that had Minnesota 10 games above .500 and in contention for a spot in the Western Conference Playoff. Before Sunday night’s game, the Timberwolves were sixth in the Western Conference at 40-30.

“I just do what I’m told. They said I had to have surgery, so I went in and had some surgery,” Butler told the media before Sunday night’s game. “But I’m excited at my progression because I know how close I am to returning back to the floor with my guys.”

Butler said he doesn’t have a target return date set, but he hopes it’s before the end of the regular season.