MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minnesota teams made the 16-team field for the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament, but not the University of Minnesota.

The Gophers and another hockey powerhouse, the University of North Dakota, were not among tournament teams announced Sunday.

St. Cloud State, Minnesota State University and Minnesota Duluth will play in the West Regional at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday.

No. 1 seed SCSU plays No. 16 Air Force at 3 p.m. Friday. MSU, the No. 6 overall seed, plays No. 12 UMD at 6:30 p.m.

The regional championship is 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2. This year’s West Regional is hosted by the University of North Dakota.

The Frozen Four is April 5 and 7 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

