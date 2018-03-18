MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Investigators in Minneapolis are asking the public’s helping in figuring out who fatally shot an 18-year-old man Friday night in south Minneapolis.

Norea Wilford, of St. Paul, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner reports. His manner of death is listed as homicide.

Investigators say Wilford was shot Friday night near the intersection of 43rd Street South and 1st Avenue South, in the city’s Kingfield neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene, but didn’t find the victim. Later that night, Wilford was dropped off at Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis, where he later died.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Minneapolis police at 612-673-2345.