MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Edina senior Sammy Walker is the Minnesota Associated Press Player of the Year award winner for high school boys hockey.

Walker totaled 33 goals and 41 assists in 30 games this season for the Hornets, who lost to Duluth East in the Class 2A semifinals. Walker, who has committed to play in college for Minnesota, helped lead Edina to a 27-3 record.

The AP all-state team was announced Monday in partnership with the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association and the State of Hockey, the Minnesota Wild-backed booster organization.

Joining Walker on the first team were Duluth East senior forward Garrett Worth, Elk River junior forward Jack Perbix, Duluth East senior defenseman Luke LaMaster, Edina junior defenseman Ben Brinkman, and St. Thomas Academy senior goalie Atticus Kelly.

