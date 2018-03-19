PRESCOTT, Wis. (WCCO) — It’s always nice when people remember your birthday. Especially when they do it with a surprise.

Take a look at what happened at a school in Prescott, Wis., Monday afternoon. Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin delivered a belated birthday gift to 10-year-old Ethan Kranig.

He’s a student at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott. The surprise visit meant a lot to Ethan, who has a rare disease and a history of being bullied.

In a way that only the Harlem Globetrotters can do, Zeus McClurkin explained the ABCs of preventing bullying.

Bullying is something that 10-year-old Ethan Kranig knows quite a bit about. He has a rare genetic condition that can cause missing fingers and toes, a cleft lip and growth problems. Ethan has also lost much of his eyesight.

His mother, Natalie Kranig, says they recently resolved a bullying issue.

“The kid was calling Ethan a name and that really hurt him. He came home crying. We talked to the teachers about it. The kid wrote an apology. Ethan came home and said you know what, that kid wrote an apology and I forgive him Mom,” Natalie said.

Wyatt Kranig is Ethan’s big brother.

“It kinda hurts me. You know he’s a unique kid. Once you really get to know the guy, he’s amazing,” Wyatt said.

Last summer, Ethan’s parents took him to see the ocean for the first time. A foundation arranged for Ethan to become an honorary lifeguard during his visit to the New Jersey shore, and an honorary police officer with the Wildwood Police Department.

The Globetrotters heard about Ethan and decided to pay him a visit in his hometown of Prescott.

This was a belated birthday surprise for Ethan. His actual birthday is Feb. 21. His gifts Monday included tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters show at Target Center on Saturday, March 31.

To help Ethan keep his vision, visit his YouCaring page.