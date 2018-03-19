MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new documentary focusing on a Minnesota lawmaker is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“What this campaign has been about is really changing the notion is what politics means and who has access to political power,” Rep. Ilhan Omar says in a clip from the film.

“Time For Ilhan” document’s Omar’s grassroots campaign and historic win for state representative. As you know, she is the first Somali-American, Muslim woman elected to state office in the country.

The documentary, directed by local filmmaker Norah Shapiro, will make its world premiere next month. Omar is serving her second year in office.