MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they’ve acquired Trevor Siemian in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Siemian will serve as the Vikings’ back-up quarterback to Kirk Cousins, who signed a three-year contract with the Vikings in free agency. Cousins will make a guaranteed $84 million.

Siemian was a seventh round draft pick by the Broncos in 2015. He has appeared in 26 games in Denver, with 24 starts in the last two seasons. He has 5,685 total passing yards with 30 touchdowns and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes.

He’s 13-11 as a starting quarterback.