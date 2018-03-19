MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The environment you work in can have a big impact on how productive you are. That’s why a Twin Cities health and wellness expert decided to start a business unlike any other in Minnesota.

A couple of months ago, ModernWell opened just off of 394 and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis. It is a co-op workspace for women only. And it has a yoga studio and a massage room. We took a tour.

Julie Burton is the founder of ModernWell. She’s also the author of “The Self-Care Solution.”

“I wanted people to walk in here and exhale — literally, physically, mentally exhale,” Burton said.

Julie Burton’s vision is now a reality. She remodeled this building to make it a cooperative workspace with a focus on women, wellness and creativity.

“When you leave here your bucket is full, you’ve worked, you’ve had a conversation with another, with a woman, a friend, you’ve met someone new, you’ve taken a yoga class, you’ve gotten a massage. You leave here, and you are in good shape when you go home,” Burton said.

ModernWell opened in January and it’s already three-quarters full with 115 women who have become members. Some share a community space, others have designated desks, others… a private office.

“We’ve got CEOs, we’ve got writers, we’ve got photographers, we’ve got lawyers, we’ve got bankers here,” she said.

Sarah Bendtsen Diedhiou is an attorney who used to work from home, but found it to be isolating. She says ModernWell provides a sense of community and a chance to network.

“I’m just more productive, I’m happier, I’m more at peace with where I am at this season in my life when I am here. And it also just provides that built-in community here,” Diedhiou said.

She takes yoga classes on the lower level. Writing classes are also an option.

“It strikes a nice balance between offering a setting where there’s certainly high energy and there’s conversations happening, but it is also highly professional and so it’s easy for me, at least, to get into my groove when I’m here,” Diedhiou said.

And founder Julie Burton couldn’t be happier about that.

“I wanted to create a space where that can be synergistic. Where we can actually work and take care of ourselves,” Burton said.

The membership fees at ModernWell vary, but the most common one is $185 a month for a community space that’s available six days a week, and includes health and fitness classes.

