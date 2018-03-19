MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager who might be in the Twin Cities area.

The Moorhead Police Department says it’s seeking help in finding 17-year-old Katlyn Morin, who ran away from home in late January.

Police say Morin is believed to be in the St. Paul area.

Morin is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and bright red hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement.