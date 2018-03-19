MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 63-year-old man died Saturday from injuries in a house fire in northeast Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to a structure fire at about 8:28 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of 23rd Ave. NE. When firefighters arrived, they were able to put the fire out on the first floor. Crews moved to the second floor, where they located the victim.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Center as Thomas Edward Novak.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.