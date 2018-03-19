(credit: Thinkstock)

Check out the recipes from Kowalski’s below!

CHEESE AND ALMOND KOLACHES

1 pkg. Kowalski’s Fresh Pizza Dough (from the Bakery Deptartment)

– flour, for working the dough

6 oz. cream cheese

¼ cup sugar

¾ tsp. almond extract

– pinch kosher salt

1 egg

½ cup sliced cup almonds

½ cup confectioner’s sugar, plus more for finishing the pastries

– milk, for making the icing

Cut dough into 6 equal pieces; form into ball shapes. Using floured hands and a floured work surface, shape and roll pieces into rounds about 4″ in diameter and slightly taller on the edge (like a pizza crust). Place 1-2″ apart on a parchment-lined baking sheet; set aside while you make the filling. In a medium mixing bowl, beat cheese, sugar, almond extract and salt with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in egg until mixture is light and creamy (about 2 min.). Spoon filling evenly into the center of the pastries; sprinkle evenly with nuts. Bake in a preheated 375° oven until golden on the edges and puffy in the center (about 25 min.). Remove from oven and cool on pan for 5 min.; move to a wire rack and let cool for about 30 min. more. In a small mixing bowl, whisk confectioner’s sugar with milk a few drops at a time until a thick but drizzle-able icing forms; drizzle over pastries. Dust with powdered sugar to finish. Serve immediately or store, covered, at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Makes 6.

BABY CINNAMON ROLLS

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 tbsp. cinnamon

1 pinch salt

1 pkg. Kowalski’s Fresh Pizza Dough (from the Bakery Dept.)

– flour, for working the dough

3 tbsp. very soft unsalted butter

– baking spray

½ cup confectioner’s sugar

– milk, for making the icing

In a small mixing bowl, mix sugar, cinnamon and salt; set aside. On a floured work surface, using floured hands, shape and roll dough into a rectangle 12″ wide x 7″ tall. Spread butter evenly over dough; sprinkle evenly with cinnamon-sugar mixture. Roll dough up to form a 12″ log; slice into 12 evenly thick pieces. Spray a 12-cup muffin tin lightly with baking spray; place rolls in cups, spiral (cut) side up. Bake in a preheated 350° oven until puffed and dark golden-brown on top (about 15 min.). Remove from oven and cool in pan for 5 min.; move to a wire rack and let cool about 30 min. In a small mixing bowl, whisk confectioner’s sugar with milk a few drops at a time until a thick but drizzle-able icing forms; drizzle over rolls. Serve immediately or store, covered, at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Makes 12.