MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Senate has passed a bill Monday that will add strict oversight and nearly $10 million in funding to fix the state’s computer system for vehicle licensing.

Drivers have had long wait times for car tabs and titles ever since the new $93 million computer system, MNLARS, went online last summer.

The bill passed Monday, authored by Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, will appropriate $9.65 million from existing funds for driver and vehicle services for immediate IT-related expenses.

The bill will include strict oversight measures, including a quarterly report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor. There will also be a mechanism for the legislature to shut down all funding if development benchmarks are not made.

“There is no question that MNLARS must be fixed for the consumers, deputy registrars, and auto dealers across the state currently experiencing frustration every day,” said Senator Newman, chairman of the Senate Transportation Finance and Policy Committee. “Any emergency funding must come from existing reserves, and not a penny will be spent without strict oversight to protect taxpayers from more waste and inefficiency.”

The Department of Public Safety said previously that it needs $43 million to fix the problems.

Four months ago, the department’s chief business technology officer, Paul Meekin, was put on leave. He was later fired.

The bill passed Monday requires the DPS and Minnesota IT Services officials to submit a proposed timeline with quarterly benchmarks for a “fully-functional” program to the MNLARS Steering Committee by May 15.