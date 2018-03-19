MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday after apparently dropping a 4-year-old child from a third story balcony in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police responded at about 4:40 p.m. to the 1900 block of Quarry Road on a report of a child being dropped from a third story balcony. When officers arrived, they located a 4-year-old girl that had suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the fall.

A witness told police they saw a man holding the girl by the wrists while standing on the balcony and let go, letting her fall to the ground. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was identified as her 33-year-old uncle, Bakara Mohamed Ahmed of St. Cloud. He left the scene before officers arrived. Authorities determined in their investigation that Ahmed is non-verbal and has undiagnosed developmental issues. Authorities say the motive for dropping the child isn’t known.

Authorities located Ahmed just before 10 p.m. Sunday at a business on the 3000 block of 3rd Street North, and taken into custody on charges of third-degree assault and domestic assault.

The incident remains under investigation.