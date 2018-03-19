MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol arrested nearly 100 more individuals for driving while intoxicated this St. Patrick’s Day weekend than they did the previous year.

The state patrol said it made hundreds of arrests for drunken driving over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The patrol says that from Friday evening through early Monday, 424 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence.

That’s despite options for getting home, including free bus rides, Metro Transit and Uber.

Last year, the patrol says there were 331 DWI arrests during the comparable time period. That’s a nearly 30 percent increase from 2017.

