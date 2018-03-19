Filed Under:dreams, Nightmare

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people have very vivid dreams, others don’t remember them at all. Now, a new survey shows the most common dreams and nightmares men and women have.

The survey from Mattress Advisor shows women dream most about going somewhere new, followed by falling in love.

As for nightmares, the most common for women in the survey were being chased, falling and losing teeth and being attacked.

When it comes to men, the most common dream is the same as women: a strong desire to travel. That was followed by dreams about sex, not love, and having superpowers.

As for men’s nightmares: falling, being chased and being attacked are most common.

