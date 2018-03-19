(credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — President Donald Trump is declaring the need for a nationwide public relations effort to convince Americans, and particularly children, to not start using drugs.

He announced a new website — crisisnextdoor.gov — that warned of the dangers of opioids, including fentanyl. He also called for broadcasting “great commercials” during “the right shows” that demonstrate to children “how bad” drugs are.

Trump said tougher borders were needed to prevent the flow of drugs to the United States. He told the audience in Manchester, New Hampshire, that the nation needed a stronger southern border and a crackdown on sanctuary cities — including nearby Lawrence, Massachusetts — that he says supply drugs the nation’s heartland.

