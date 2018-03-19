Filed Under:Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Olympic Champions, USA Curling Team
(credit: Minnesota Timberwolves)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Timberwolves may have lost Sunday evening, but Target Center was graced by the appearance of champions nonetheless.

In a fun little gag, the USA Curling Team came out onto the court disguised as a cleaning crew to remove up some streamers carelessly left by the Crunch the Wolf.

Their method of cleaning up the streamers was suspicious, however, and soon they were revealed as the Olympic champions.

Check out the video below:

The group won Olympic gold after beating Sweden in the championship match. Four of the five members are from Minnesota and call the Duluth Curling Club their home.

It was the first curling gold medal for the U.S.

The Houston Rockets fended off a fourth-quarter rally and beat the Timberwolves 129-120.

