MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 31-year-old Wisconsin man was arrested for driving drunk and fleeing authorities among several charges after leading deputies on a short chase on Sunday in western Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started at about 1 p.m. as a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway D south of Barron for a traffic violation. The driver didn’t stop, and a chase ensued that reached speeds of about 100 miles per hour.

The driver, identified as Nicholas Mosay of Balsam Lake, Wis., stopped after about 3.5 miles. He was taken into custody and is being held in the Barron County Jail on suspicion of fleeing an officer, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating while intoxicated fifth offense, illegally possessing prescription drugs, felony bail jumping and a probation hold.

The incident is under investigation.