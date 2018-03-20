MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized over $1 million in counterfeit merchandise at the International Falls Port of Entry.

According to the CBP, the merchandise was discovered in February in a rail container destined to arrive in Ranier, Minnesota.

CBP says the merchandise was 480 home theater systems. After examination of the speaker systems revealed counterfeit markings, CBP seized the items.

The illegal merchandise has an aggregate manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,388,640, according to the CBP.

“Counterfeiting adversely affects lawful rights holders of their original ideas and the ability to make a profit from them,” said Anthony Jackson, International Falls Port Director. “Counterfeiting also harms consumers because manufacturers of forged products have little motivation to use safe, high-quality materials in their products.”

CBP says stopping the flow of illicit goods is its priority trade issue and the importation of counterfeit merchandise can harm the U.S. economy – as well as threaten the health and safety of the American people.