MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may be snowing out this morning, as you can see in Kylie Bearse’s Tuesday morning forecast above, but winter is definitely leaving the building. Spring officially starts at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

You can celebrate Spring with a free small cone of vanilla ice cream today at Dairy Queen.

I am #FreeConeDay, TODAY only. Start your summer fling in spring with one free small vanilla cone, only at your DQ. pic.twitter.com/OWBD3Vj9Go — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 20, 2018

You can also get free Italian Ice at Rita’s stores Tuesday.

Rita’s has several locations in the suburban Twin Cities.