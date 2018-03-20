MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you could choose to go anywhere in the world, where would you go?

For many people, it’s a tricky question.

But for one Minnesota teenager, the answer was simple: Paris.

To help prepare 13-year-old Ella for her Make-A-Wish trip to the City of Light, WCCO thought a little crash course in the ways of the French would be helpful.

Matt Brickman was there Tuesday to guide Ella through a day filled with French language, food and dance.

The first stop was at C’est Chic in northeast Minneapolis.

There, owner Pam Stanoch, a former French teacher, gave Ella a lesson on French etiquette, language and fashion.

After all, it was fashion that got Ella interested in Paris in the first place.

“I learned about Chanel…I did a whole essay on her,” she said. “So that made me really want to visit Paris.”

After a breakfast of croissants and fruit, Ella went dancing at Ballet Royale Minnesota in Lakeville.

Although Matt gave it a good effort – and even put on tights and a tutu – he couldn’t compare to Ella, herself a former gymnast.

Following the dance lesson and an up-close look a professional dance rehearsal, it was time for lunch.

At the lauded Wayzata restaurant Bellecour, award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen served Ella a multi-course lunch, featuring caviar, a French-style burger and a stunning crepe cake.

“I’m really humbled to be picked out of all of the kids, it’s really cool that I was chosen to do this,” Ella said.

She has been fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and doing well. It’s been seven months from her last big hospital visit.

In order to make Ella’s dream trip to Paris come true, Make-A-Wish Minnesota relies on donations of airline miles.

If you’d like to donate airline miles to Make-A-Wish Minnesota, click here.