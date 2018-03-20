Make-A-Wish: Help us make kids' dreams come true! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate air miles.
Filed Under:Gun Control, Guns

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gun control advocates are criticizing a vote by a powerful House committee Tuesday that essentially killed two gun safety measures in the state.

The House Public Safety Committee voted down attempts to resurrect two bills: one requiring universal background checks and another giving police more power to remove weapons from people who are mentally ill and dangerous.

“To work in a church nursery in this state, as a pastor I know this, every single church is giving church volunteers background checks! So why wouldn’t we want gun owners to have background checks?” said The Rev. Nancy Nord Bence, of Protect Minnesota. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

This week is the deadline at the Capitol for bills to get a vote in order to pass this year, putting any gun safety bills in jeopardy.

