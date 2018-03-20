MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The police union has responded to the charges one Minneapolis Police Officer faces in the shooting death of Justine Damond.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged in the case. He turned himself into the Hennepin County Jail, and now faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies.

Damond, 40, was fatally shot on July 15, 2017 after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

On Tuesday afternoon, the union representing Minneapolis officers issued the following statement.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis has learned of the charges filed against Officer Noor in the shooting death of Justine Damond. The Federation isn’t privy to the details of the criminal case and cannot comment on specifics of the case. We recognize the tragic shooting of Justine Damond has greatly impacted, not only her family and friends, our membership, but also our community. We respect the criminal justice process and wait for the case to proceed before making further comment.

According to the criminal complaint, moments before the shooting, Harrity heard a voice and saw an unarmed person outside the squad car. Harrity said he was startled and said “oh, s***” or “oh, Jesus”. He said that he feared for his life, pulled out his gun and held it to his ribcage while pointing it downward.

That’s when Harrity said he heard what sounded like a light bulb dropping on the floor and saw a flash. After checking to see if he had been shot, Harrity looked to his right and saw Noor with his right arm extended in his direction. He said he did not see Noor’s gun.

The complaint says Harrity then looked out his window and saw a woman, Damond, put her hands on a gunshot wound on the left side of her abdomen and say “I’m dying” or “I’m dead.”

Both officers performed CPR, but Damond died at the scene.