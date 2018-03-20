MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sources tell WCCO Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been charged in the shooting death of Justine Damond.

Noor turned himself into the Hennepin County Jail Tuesday. He faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman will make an announcement on the case at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Noor is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Damond, 40, was fatally shot on July 15, 2017 after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Noor shot the Australian native from inside a squad car shortly after he and his partner arrived on the scene.

Damond died in the alley.

RELATED: Community Gathers To Remember Justine Damond

A statement was released by John Ruszczyk (the victim’s father) and the Ruszczyk family and Don Damond (the victim’s fiance) and the Damond family:

Justine’s family in Australia and the US applaud today’s decision to criminally charge Officer Noor with Justine’s murder as one step toward justice for this iniquitous act. While we waited over eight months to come to this point, we are pleased with the way a grand jury and County Attorney Mike Freeman appear to have been diligent and thorough in investigating and ultimately determining that these charges are justified. We remain hopeful that a strong case will be presented by the prosecutor, backed by verified and detailed forensic evidence, and that this will lead to a conviction. No charges can bring our Justine back. However, justice demands accountability for those responsible for recklessly killing the fellow citizens they are sworn to protect, and today’s actions reflect that.

Former MPD Chief Janee Harteau also shared her thoughts on the announcement:

Just learned of the charges against Officer Noor… pic.twitter.com/gNIfxzNkSB — Janeé Harteau (@ChiefHarteau) March 20, 2018

Freeman received the case in September, and some in the community voiced concern at the amount of time it was taking for the attorney’s office to reach a decision on filing charges.

RELATED: Freeman Apologizes For Comments On Damond Case

This is a developing story, so check back on WCCO.com and WCCO 4 News for more information.