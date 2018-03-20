Make-A-Wish: Help us make kids' dreams come true! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here to donate air miles.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The St. Paul Saints had to pay up on Tuesday after history was made last Friday in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The Saints posted a tweet before the tournament started that they would pay a lucky winner $10,000 if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the first round of the tournament. People had to retweet the Saints tweet to enter. Until this year, no No. 16 seed had ever beaten a No. 1 seed.

That all changed when the University of Maryland-Baltimore County beat Virginia 74-54.

The tweet received as many as 16,000 retweets and reached up to six million people. Saints officials said as many as 6,000 people who retweeted the tweet after the Virginia loss were deemed not eligible to win.

The winner was announced as @CurtCmckay22.

