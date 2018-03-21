Freshly-painted Easter eggs lie in cartons at the Lueck poultry farm on April 7, 2011 in Sommerkahl near Aschaffenburg, Germany. The farm is currently working 24-hour shifts to meet demand for its brightly-coloured eggs two weeks before Easter. (credit: Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images)

Hop to it and get ready to hunt! The arrival of Easter means eggs galore and plenty of sweet treats. But Easter time also means cherished time with family and faith, and a celebration of spring. There are so many great ways to celebrate Easter in Minnesota! Here are five picks for families throughout our state.

Mystery Egg Hunt

Oakdale Discovery Center & Nature Preserve

4444 Hadley Ave. N.

Oakdale, MN 55128

(651) 747-3860

www.ci.oakdale.mn.us

Date: March 31, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Kids under the age of 10 are invited to hunt for golden eggs along the trails of Oakdale’s Nature Preserve. Those lucky enough to find these Easter treasures can redeem for special prizes. But everyone ends up being a winner whether they claim the golden eggs or not. All eggs can be exchanged for fun-filled Easter baskets. Plenty of activities await the kiddos at this egg hunt, including a petting zoo, face painting, crafts, games and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Cost is $11 per child and you must register in advance online.

Easter Sweet Stroll

Maplewood Mall

3001 White Bear Ave. N.

St. Paul, MN 55109

(651) 770-3863

www.facebook.com

Date: March 24, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Easter Bunny has hidden treats throughout the Maplewood Mall and families are invited to pick up a map and search for the special treat stations. Other activities include face painting, springtime crafts, balloon animals and a game area with inflatables. Tickets are required and proceeds benefit the Madison Claire Foundation. Arrive early to seek out your sweets because when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Easter Egg Painting Party

Art Bar 39 Studio

Viking Plaza Mall

3015 Highway 29 S.

Alexandria, MN 56308

(320) 759-2039

www.artbar39.com

Date: March 31, 2018 at 10:30 a.m.

Kids ages 5 to 14 can learn how to paint a festive Easter egg in this step-by-step guided art class. Children’s registration is $15 and includes a freshly baked cookie and some milk as a much-deserved refreshment. Parents can participate as well for $20 or may opt to drop off their kids or hang out in the Art Café with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate. Various open studio hours are also available for families to create their Easter and spring-inspired art at their leisure.

One Voice – A Dramatical Easter Musical

Light the Way Church

7000 Jamaica Ave. S.

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

(651) 459-4145

www.lightthewaychurch.com

Date: March 25 at 3 p.m., March 28 at 7 p.m., March 29 at 7 p.m., and March 30 at 7 p.m.

One Voice highlights the life of Jesus, his death and powerful resurrection through music at Light the Way Church. For four days preceding Easter Sunday, you are invited to enjoy this free performance but ordering tickets in advance is recommended. If interested in attending the Easter service on April 1st, worship is at 10 a.m. There is also a youth group gathering at the same time for pre-school and school age kids.

James J. Hill Easter Egg Hunt

James J. Hill House

240 Summit Ave.

St. Paul, MN 55102

(651) 297-2555

www.mnhs.org

Date: March 25, 2018 and March 31, 2018 at 10 a.m.

The James J. Hill house is the largest home in St. Paul and a magnificent example of the Gilded Age and Minnesota history. The Easter egg hunt on the mansion grounds is geared toward 2-7 year olds. It will be outdoors so bring proper gear for the weather and baskets to collect your eggs. Snacks are also provided and guests will get to tour around the main floor of the home and hear stories of the Hill family. An $8 fee is required of both children and adults but discounts are available for MNHS members.

