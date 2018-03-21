Filed Under:Emery Winford, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul man being held in the death of an Uber driver from Minneapolis has been released from jail without being charged with a crime.

The accident happened last Friday night in north Minneapolis. Police said an SUV struck an Uber car in the intersection, sending it into a large electrical box.

Abdishakur Sandiko, 48, died three days later.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Emery Winford, had alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

He was being held on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation while intoxicated and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Police can only hold a suspect for so many hours without charges being filed.

It’s possible Winford could be charged in the future.

