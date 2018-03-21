(credit: Stages Theatre Company)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This will be the last week you can see “The Nightingale” at Stages Theatre in Hopkins.

The musical is based on the fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen.

Stages calls their production a steampunk and dance inspired musical for all ages that discovers the balance between technological progress and natural beauty.

The show is presented in collaboration with Escalate Dance.

You can see “The Nightingale” at the Stages Theatre Company in Hopkins through Sunday. It’s about one hour long with no intermission.

Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and kids.