MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced their plans for the 2018 home opener at Target Field, and the gold medal-winning U.S. Curling Team is among the top highlights.

The Twins host the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, April 5. Members of the U.S. Men’s Curling Team will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The group includes Skip Shuster of Chisholm, Tyler George of Duluth, Matt Hamilton of McFarland, Wis., John Landstiener of Mapleton and Joe Polo of Bemidji.

Rapper and singer Dessa will perform the National Anthem.

The first 30,000 fans in attendance will get a black Twins hooded sweatshirt. Gates open at 1 p.m.

Other events for the home opener include Breakfast on the Plaza from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. The IDS Building, Nicollet Mall and Target’s Corporate Building will all be lit in Twins colors.