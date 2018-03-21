MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they have re-signed kicker Kai Forbath.

Forbath will be entering his third season with the Vikings. He was brought into replace Blair Walsh during the 2016 season. Last year, he set a career-high in points with 130.

Forbath finished the 2017 season 32-of-38 on field goals, and kicked one game-winner at Chicago on Oct. 9. He connected on a personal best six field goals of at least 50 yards last season and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after making six field goals in a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Forbath also made the longest field goal in Vikings’ playoff history, a 53-yarder against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.