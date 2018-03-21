MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After being charged with murder in the shooting of Justine Damond, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor made his first court appearance Wednesday.

The Hennepin County courtroom was packed with Noor supporters when Judge Kathryn L. Quaintance set his bail at $400,000 under the condition that he turn over his passport, any firearms and have no contact with the Minneapolis Police Department or his former partner, Matthew Harrity, the only witness to the July 15 shooting.

On Tuesday, Noor was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Damond, a 40-year-old life coach and Australian native who lived in south Minneapolis.

On the night of the shooting, Damond called police to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

When Noor and Harrity arrived on the scene, the officers were startled while in the squad car and Noor fired his gun from the passenger seat, striking Damond.

According to a criminal complaint, Noor’s partner said he feared for his life in the moments before the shooting. The officers performed CPR on Damond, but she died in the alley.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Noor remains in custody. His next court date is slated for May 8.