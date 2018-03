Make-A-Wish Kid Now A Doctor In The Hospital That Treated HerDoctors diagnosed her with bone cancer more than 20 years ago, and now she's back in the very place that saved her life.

MPD Officer Noor Charged In Justine Damond's Shooting DeathMinneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been charged in the shooting death of Justine Damond.

Is Minneapolis Really The 3rd Most Expensive City In North America?A new survey from the Economist Magazine has people scratching their heads, calling it "nuts" and "not even close."

Alexandria Police Seek Driver In Fatal Hit-And-RunAlexandria police are looking for a driver and vehicle after a pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night.

$1.4M In Counterfeit Merchandise Seized Along Minn. BorderThe U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized over $1 million in counterfeit merchandise at the International Falls Port of Entry.

Parents Turn In Son To Stop School Shooting Plot In MichiganA Michigan high school student who was allegedly planning a deadly school shooting has been taken into custody after his parents alerted police about the threat.

Who Could Replace Don Lucia As Gopher Hockey Coach?So who will be the next Gophers hockey coach? The pool is deep for candidates from both the college and NHL ranks.

Mpls. NAACP Praises Noor Charges, Notes 'Vastly Different Outcomes' In Jamar Clark CaseThe Minneapolis NAACP says Justine Damond's death at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer has led to "earth-shattering moments" in the city.

Lino Lakes Man Wins $10K In St. Paul Saints March Madness ContestCurt McKay is a Lino Lakes father of two. His bracket was busted long ago, but now he has a Cinderella story of his own.

Man Charged In Fatal Stabbings At Rochester Salvation Army ApartmentA Minnesota man is charged with murder in the fatal stabbings of two of his neighbors at a Salvation Army apartment building.