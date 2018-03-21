MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two tree trimmers were hospitalized after a three-ton piece of equipment fell on them while on the job in Rogers on Wednesday.

The Rogers Fire Department responded to the scene just before noon on the 13900 block of Jasmine Way. When rescue crews arrived, they learned two men were doing tree trimming work in the backyard of a residence when one of their machines fell over, trapping both of them in a holding pond.

One of the men was able to rescue himself, while authorities say the second man was trapped under a 6,000-pound piece of equipment. Authorities say Rogers Public Works used two skid loaders and a tow truck to lift the equipment enough to free the man, whose arm was pinned. Rescue crews had to hold his head up to keep it above water during the operation.

Authorities say both men were taken to North Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Both had facial injuries, and the trapped man had an injured arm and possible hypothermia.

Crews from Maple Grove, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Rogers Public Works all assisted at the scene.