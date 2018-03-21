(credit: CBS)
Title: Weather Anchor/Reporter
Department: News
Shift: Varies
Date: 3/21/2018
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Analyze, produce and deliver lifestyle-driven weather forecasts on television, online, radio and other methods of distribution
- Utilize all computer software systems to clearly outline viewer-focused segments
- Deliver clear, accurate and timely weather information to the public
- Keep all platforms current executing social strategies with a “digital first” mindset
- Live field reporting tracking weather, features or news, as assigned
- Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present stories for newscasts
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in news, weather, promotion, production and engineering
- Develop and deliver ideas for stories that can lead newscasts; exhibit enterprise in pursuit and production of news reports
- Meet all production deadlines
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- College degree with focus in meteorology and journalism.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Excellent communication skills, results orientation, innovation and collaboration with colleagues on the air and behind the scenes.
- At least 3 years’ experience in a medium to large market.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.